Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215.00

Donut (DONUT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $172,114.55 and approximately $215.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00813708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.