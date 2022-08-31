Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,802. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

