Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

