Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 10.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMZPY)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.