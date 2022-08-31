Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.76.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

