DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $402,481.88 and $316.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00157735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,201,439 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

