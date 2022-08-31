Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.32. 189,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 412,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $186,709,000.

