DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.80

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 32635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.