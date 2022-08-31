Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 2.9 %

APPS stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 163.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 511.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

