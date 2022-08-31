Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

APPS stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 163.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 511.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

