Digital Fitness One Day Volume Tops $287,929.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $287,929.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,010,999 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
