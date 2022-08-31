DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHHC remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. DiamondHead has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in DiamondHead by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DiamondHead by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DiamondHead by 65.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 424,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in DiamondHead by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

