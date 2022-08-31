Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $0.0400

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $607,097.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00431232 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00822918 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015429 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 142,542,922 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
