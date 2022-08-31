Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $4.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

