Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

