Develop North PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DVNO stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. The company has a market capitalization of £23.15 million and a PE ratio of 4,300.00. Develop North has a 1 year low of GBX 83.90 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.06).

Develop North PLC provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

