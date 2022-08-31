Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 6

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 7 to CHF 6 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.3 %

CS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095,618. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

