Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

