Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.68. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

