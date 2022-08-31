Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of WM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.74. 9,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,275. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

