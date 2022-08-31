Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $808,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of META traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.82. 584,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

