Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $34.89 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. 132,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

