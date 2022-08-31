Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 32,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

