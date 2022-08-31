Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 72 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.37. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
