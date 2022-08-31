Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dell Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

