Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 0.8 %

DHER stock opened at €43.09 ($43.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

