Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of DCRD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,243. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 618,340 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

