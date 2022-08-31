DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 17,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,534. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $389.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.