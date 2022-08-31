Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,369. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,505.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,810 shares of company stock worth $15,455,190. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.