Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 497,573 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 497,573 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

