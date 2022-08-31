Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200,873 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,873 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of SYNH opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

