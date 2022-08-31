Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,749 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.67 and its 200-day moving average is $324.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

