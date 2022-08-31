Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,674 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.



