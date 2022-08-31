Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 387.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,681,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,005,000 after buying an additional 61,321 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 677.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,816,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after buying an additional 1,583,096 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of UBER opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

