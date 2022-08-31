Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 18.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

