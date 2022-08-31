Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662,058 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 511,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,206,000 after purchasing an additional 375,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

