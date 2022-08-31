Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 9,543 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.