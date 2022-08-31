Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,718 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

