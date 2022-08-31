Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 144,437 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 207.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

