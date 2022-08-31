Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.33. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 6,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Daiwa Securities Group ( OTCMKTS:DSEEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

