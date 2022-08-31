Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.38. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 1,960 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $18,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.