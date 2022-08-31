DA Davidson Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $20.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $21.27 per share.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $416.79 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.28 and its 200 day moving average is $392.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.