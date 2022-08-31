D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000.

FPX opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

