D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 89 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 159.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

