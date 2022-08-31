D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 12,127 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

GLW stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

