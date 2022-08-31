D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.01 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SYY opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.