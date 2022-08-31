D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.52 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

