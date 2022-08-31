D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.39 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 364,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,031,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 49,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

