D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

