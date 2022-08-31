D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 14,264 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of FIS opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

