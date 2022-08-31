Cypress Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cypress Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 3.6% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Roku worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of ROKU traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. 50,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,666,990. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $374.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $750,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.