Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Trading Down 0.8 %

CULP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 13,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

